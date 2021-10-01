World Smile Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Images and Posters
Spread happiness and cheers in the lives around this world smile day.
Smile is the most pleasing thing a person can wear. It is usually believed that smile makes a person's face more attractive and charming. The reason behind the positivity and cheerfulness we see in the smiley face is Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcestor who created the smiley face in 1963.
Harvey was worried that the smiley face was losing its value and importance by being used everywhere and being over-commercialized.
Therefore, he decided to dedicate the first of October every year to the smile that knows no limits, no religion and no politics. This day is celebrated every year as World Smile Day since 1999.
Smile is just not about being happy but also about being strong, powerful and staying positive through both good and bad times.
World Smile Day: Quotes
“Peace begins with a smile.” - Mother Teresa
"There is fear when frowning. There is love when smiling.” - Maxime Lagacé
“Share your smile with the world. It’s a symbol of friendship and peace.”– Christie Brinkley
“Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” - Mother Teresa
“I love those who can smile in trouble.”- Leonardo da Vinci
“Just for today, smile a little more.” - James A. Murphy
“People seldom notice old clothes if you wear a big smile.” – Lee Mildon
"Learn to smile at every situation. See it as an opportunity to prove your strength and ability.” — Joe Brown
"A smile is the chosen vehicle of all ambiguities.”– Herman Melville
“Wear a smile and have friends; wear a scowl and have wrinkles.” – George Eliot
Wishes for World Smile Day
A beautiful smile can touch hearts of people, and they might remember you for years to come. Pass a smile and spread happiness on this World Smile Day.
Change the world with your smile. Let others know the power of a smiling face. Happy World Smile Day!
Your bright smile may help people to come out of their darker space. Take a second and spread the brightness on this World Smile Day.
This World Smile Day, make a promise to be able to pass a smile on to others. Spread positivity on this happy day.
Smile and laughter are two things that have no limitations of language, geographical boundaries or religion. You get a smile for a smile, always!
Take a pledge to smile, and spread the smile with utmost positivity and happiness. A simple contribution with least effort.
Make this world a better place to live with your smile. We hope to see more smiling faces on this World Smile Day.
Your one smile could make someone's day better and brighter. Pass that smile and they might be able to pass it on to others.
Smile is the best accessory you can have without investing a penny. So smile bigger and brighter.
On this World Smile Day, ask your loved ones to smile. Every time they smile, they will be reminded of a smile worthy moment of their life. Take the effort and spread positivity in the right way. Happy world smile day!
