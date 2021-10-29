World Stroke Day 2021: Quotes, Slogans and Posters

"A stroke cannot defeat us and our willpower. Rise and take over the world. Happy world stroke day."

"Strokes are the reminder that you need to check on yourself if you are given a second chance."

"Stroke survivors are the ones who have been gifted the second life and no one will understand its importance."

"You don't have to go through a stroke to understand the pain, look at the families who lost everything in that moment of misfortune."

"Heart attacks and strokes are inevitable, we can only pray and look after our health to keep it at bay."

"Life is precious and a stroke should not be able to take away this precious gift from you."

"We can gather funds, help them in need and take precautions but we can never fill the space of a person lost to stroke"

"A stroke comes uninvited like a storm and leaves everything in shreds. Take action, prevent it, go for check ups."

"There's a way to fight this disaster of a condition. Educate people, learn to recognize the signs and take action in emergency"