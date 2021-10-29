World Stroke Day 2021: Quotes, Slogans and Posters
Celebrate world stroke day with these quotes, slogans and posters.
World stroke day is celebrated every year on 29 October with an aim to raise awareness about stroke, encourage people to prevent the condition by following a healthy lifestyle.
A stroke can affect anyone irrespective of their age. Other contributing factors depend on their gender, genetics, family history, medical history which is not under anyone's control.
Here are some famous quotes, slogans and posters on stroke.
World Stroke Day: Quotes by Stroke Survivors
“The secret of your success is found in your daily routine.”- John Maxwell
“You can rise up from anything. You can completely recreate yourself.”
"When stroke takes away beloved hobbies or independence, you can fight to get it back. Nothing is permanent. You are not stuck. Keep going."
"During stroke recovery, action is key to recovery. Don’t get caught up in talking about your plans. Do them."
“Start thinking wellness, not illness” – Kate Allatt
“In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you.” Andrea Dykstra
“Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do.” -Oprah Winfrey
World Stroke Day: Slogans
"A stroke cannot defeat us and our willpower. Rise and take over the world. Happy world stroke day."
"Strokes are the reminder that you need to check on yourself if you are given a second chance."
"Stroke survivors are the ones who have been gifted the second life and no one will understand its importance."
"You don't have to go through a stroke to understand the pain, look at the families who lost everything in that moment of misfortune."
"Heart attacks and strokes are inevitable, we can only pray and look after our health to keep it at bay."
"Life is precious and a stroke should not be able to take away this precious gift from you."
"We can gather funds, help them in need and take precautions but we can never fill the space of a person lost to stroke"
"A stroke comes uninvited like a storm and leaves everything in shreds. Take action, prevent it, go for check ups."
"There's a way to fight this disaster of a condition. Educate people, learn to recognize the signs and take action in emergency"
World Stroke Day: Posters
