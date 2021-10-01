World Vegetarian Day: History, Significance and Theme for 2021
Know more about the history, significance, theme and benefits of vegetarian diet this world vegetarian day.
World Vegetarian Day is celebrated on 1 October with an aim to spread awareness about the health and humanitarian benefits of being a vegetarian.
October is dedicated to the people who follow vegetarian lifestyle. They showcase the benefits of having plant-based and eco-friendly diet.
World Vegetarian Day: History
The day was founded by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) in 1977 in order to celebrate the benefits of vegetarian diet and spread awareness. The day was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.
It started as an effort to promote vegetarian diet for a healthier heart, prevent diseases and curb killing of animals.
Both the organisations came together in 1978 with the aim to take this mission of spreading vegetarianism across the world. Their two main motives were:
To make people aware of the health benefits of a plant-based diet
To make them aware of the positive effects of vegetarianism on nature
World Vegetarian Day: Significance
This day celebrates the idea of vegetarianism and veganism. This day is actively promoted by animal rights activists who are against killing of animals for food.
This day also emphasises the health problems due to a non-vegetarian diet like diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases.
Studies suggest that people who include vegetarianism in their lifestyle live longer and are protected from bird flu, poultry or fish borne diseases and other infections as well. It is a way to increase the sustainability quotient as well as preventing the ingestion of harmful substances through food.
People avoid eating meat because fruits and vegetables are low in fats and calories which maintains the blood sugar levels as well as cholesterol. Many do not support the idea for killing animals and few cite religion and culture for their choice.
World Vegetarian Day Theme for 2021
Organisations come up with different themes for the month of October so that people can find new motivation to follow vegetarianism or veganism.
The theme for the year has not been decided yet but the concept is promoted from 1 October to 1 November.
The authorities organise different events on local, national as well as community level which include cooking competitions, workshops, public discussions, distribution of food to the poor, campaigns organised by the volunteers, serving of vegetarian foods in the restaurants among others.
Types of Vegetarian Diets
There are three types of vegetarian diets:
Lacto-ovo diet includes both dairy products and eggs
Lacto diet includes consumption of only dairy products
Ovo vegetarians eat eggs but do not eat dairy products
Vegans do not eat eggs or any dairy products
Benefits of Vegetarian Diet
One-third of vegetarians are less likely to die of heart diseases. The legumes, nuts, low-glycemic foods, high fiber food grains, fruits and vegetables contain soluble fibers that lower the risk of heart attack and keep the diabetes and cholesterol levels in check.
A vegetarian diet also lowers the risk of cancer in people. Lacto-Ovo diets have proved to reduce the risk of gastrointestinal cancers whereas vegetarian diet in general lowers the risk of cancer in women.
People following a vegetarian diet have lower risk of suffering from type-2 diabetes as compared to the non-vegetarian eaters. Vegetarian diet has proven to prevent and treat type-2 diabetes.
Researchers found that meat-eating people have high blood pressure as compared to vegetarians. Particularly, vegans have lower blood pressure due to their potassium rich diet which has lower amounts of sodium, fats and cholesterol.
A Swedish study proved that vegans have a lower risk of suffering from asthma or the asthma patients do not have to depend on any medications. A vegetarian diet also prevents any infections or inflammation.
