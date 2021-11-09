Heart Attack in the Young: Should You Get a CT Scan Before Working Out?

There was a time when heart attacks were thought to be a peril of old age.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's death, unfortunately the latest in a long list of young, seemingly healthy individuals having fatal heart attacks, has once again reminded us that this is no longer the case.

Rajkumar was a fit 46-year-old, in his prime...who had a fatal cardiac arrest while working out.

The frenzy of fear that followed also spurred a sea of suggestions, tips, and preventive nuskas floating around the Interweb.

One such advice—coming from a health professional on a prime time news show — is that everyone over the age of 40 should get a CT scan, especially before taking on a workout regime.

This, in order to screen for and prevent ischaemic heart disease, because 'we Indians have a genetic predisposition for heart diseases'.