Rajinikanth Undergoes Carotid Artery Revascularisation Surgery: What is it?

"While such blockages are most common in the arteries of the heart, they can happen in other blood vessels as well, particularly other main arteries leading to the kidney (renal artery) and the brain (carotid artery)," says Dr Mukesh Goel, Senior Cardiac Surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

He also adds that these are quite common.

Dr Goel explains that surgical inventions in these cases are only needed if there is a blockage of more than 70 percent.

Dr Dhir, adds, "in cases where the blockage is less than 75 to 80 percent, we can dissolve the blockage with the help of medication, including double blood thinners and statins–used to control cholesterol levels."

Basically, Carotid Artery Revascularization is the next line of defence against higher levels of blockages causing a stroke.

"Revascularisation," Dr Goel explains, "refers to unblocking the arteries by removing the plaque deposit."

"Now this may be done either surgically by cutting open the affected artery to remove the plaque blockage or by inserting a stent," he adds.