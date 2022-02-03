Doctors Confirm Actor Sunil Grover Had Heart Surgery, Was Also COVID +Ve
According to doctors, the actor underwent 4 bypass surgeries, but is fine and 'will be able to lead a normal life'.
Actor and comedian Sunil Grover who was reportedly admitted to the emergency department of Asian Heart Institute, in Mumbai on 8 January is set to be discharged today.
According to sources, the 44 year old actor and comedian was first diagnosed with 'a very minor heart episode'. Grover also tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time.
Although an angiogram revealed major coronary blockages, according to the doctors, his heart was functioning normally, with no significant damage to heart muscle.
The actor then underwent 4 bypass surgeries. According to doctors he's doing much better now, and it set to be discharged from the hospital.
"Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise , yoga and medicine."Dr Ramakanta Panda, head of Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai
"He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," added Dr Panda.
What Causes Heart Conditions in Young People?
Dr Vishal Rastogi, Additional Director, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, had earlier told FIT that "age is considered one of the non-modifyable risk factors of heart problems."
He also added that now, however, younger people are also developing heart conditions that were earlier associated with old age.
What's more alarming is that younger people are also more likely to have heart attacks as the first presentation of (cardiovascular diseases) CVD.
Some of the causes of heart contitions in young people are,
Poor lifestyle choices like poor eating habits, bad posture, lack of exercise, smoking
The 'hustle culture' and the resulting stress
Genetic predisposition
Early Signs to Look Out For
A major reason for heart attacks at a young age, according to Dr Rastogi, is ignoring unlikely signs that many tend to brush off. These include,
Diffused, dull chest pain
Heaviness and pressure in the chest or upper stomach
Pain or discomfort in the jaw
Sudden sweating
Shortness of breath or feeling of obstruction in the chest
Retrosternal–behind the breast bone–burning that may be mistaken for acidity.
