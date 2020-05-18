Actor Sachin Kumar, who starred in Ekta Kapoor's television soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, passed away due to a heart attack on Friday, 15 May.He reportedly celebrated his birthday on 13 May and passed away just two days after. Sachin, who was also seen in the television show Lajja, had moved away from acting after a short stint.Sachin’s friend and actor Rakesh Paul took to Facebook and shared his condolences along with a picture of the late actor. “Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai... Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar... May you be in eternal peace bro,” wrote Rakesh Paul.What to Do When Someone Around You is Having a Heart AttackHeart Attack No Longer an Old Person’s DiseaseIn an earlier article, FIT had discussed that people in their 20s and 30s are increasingly struggling with their heart health. In many of these cases, the sedentary lifestyle is to blame.Dr Atul Mathur, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escort Heart Institute, had said,“Over the last 10-15 years, this is a progressive trend. We see people in their 20s and 30s everyday. Lack of exercise, bad eating habits, extreme mental stress, lack of sleep – they are contributing to heart disease.”Dr Atul Mathur“The looks of a person can be very deceptive,” explains Dr Mathur. “We have lots of patients who are very lean and thin and lead a very active lifestyle. But if they have any of the risk factors – family history, diabetes, high blood pressure, or they are smokers – they are still at risk of having a heart attack.”Excessive exercise is bad too. If a person has gone for strenuous exercise, like running excessively every day or playing sports, this leads to an abrupt blockage of the artery, which can lead to a heart attack, says Dr Mathur.So, it's very important that people who are at risk should be screened regularly for cardiovascular issues.Precautions to Prevent Heart DiseaseIn FIT’s report, preventive measures to take care of your health and avoid the risk of heart problems were also discussed. Some of these are mentioned below:Understand the risk factors for heart disease that can be avoided like smoking, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and high blood pressure and work towards removing them.Take regular walks. Exercising doesn’t mean body building and excessive workouts. In fact, body building and the supplements you take with it can be harmful. Exercise for heart health means brisk walking for 45 minutes.Eat healthy. Say yes to veggies and fruits. Say no to malai, makhan, mithai and mutton – the 4 Ms to cut down on. You can eat them sometimes but in moderation.Develop a work-life balance and deal with stress. Take time out of your stressful life to spend time with family, for indulging in your hobbies and relaxation.Get regular check ups for your cardiac health.Be proactive rather than reactive. Don’t wait for the disease to strike and only then start taking precautions. Develop healthy habits from an early age.In Your Teens, and Surviving a Heart Attack(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)