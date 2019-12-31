Consent, Sex & Abortion: Our Top Women’s Health Stories of 2019

You are immersed into your work, there is a lot you still want to do, yet somewhere at the back of your mind there is this nagging sound whispering *Babies*. To expunge the thought, all you need to do is watch a working mother juggle kids - not a cake walk. With the bar set high for what it means to be a mother and a female professional, women expect themselves to be perfect at both. It is no wonder that often the thought of having babies seems more like a pressure that clashes with professional aspirations. I’ve been there. And these women I met are going through it now.

Medical advances have of course caught up with this dilemma and offer ‘solutions’ for having your babies when you want to. But while ‘natural’ conception is always preferable, these alternatives also co-exist.

Watch here.