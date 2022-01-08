Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Tips for Prevention

According to the World Health Organisation, Cervical cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer in women.

January is celebrated as cervical cancer awareness month to raise awareness about the causes, prevention and facts of the condition and counter misinformation.

HPV (Human papillomavirus) is the most common risk factor for cervical cancer. HPV is a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

There are various types of HPV but HPV-16 and HPV-18 are the main cancer causing culprits. HPV can cause other types of cancer as well.

According to the American Cancer Society, the two things to prevent cervical cancer is to get the HPV shot and to go for regular screenings so that it can be diagnosed at an early stage avoiding the further complications.

Let's have a look on things we can do to prevent or reduce the risk of cervical cancer in detail.