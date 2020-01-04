FIT Quiz: When Should a Woman Be Worried About Cervical Cancer?

For a cancer that accounts for almost a fourth of all cancer deaths among women in India, our knowledge of cervical cancer is rather limited.

A Lancet study concluded that this particular type of cancer could be eliminated as a public health problem in India within the next 60 years by making existing prevention programmes more accessible.

But for elimination to be possible, awareness is key. Women, and those around them, need to be informed about what they can do to prevent, diagnose and treat the fourth most frequent cancer among them.