Ways to Get Rid of Loose Skin After Pregnancy
Know the ways to get rid of loose skin after pregnancy.
A lot of skin changes occur during pregnancy. It can cause stretch marks, rashes, skin tags, etc. Another common problem that you might face is loose skin.
Loose skin is a normal experience after pregnancy. During pregnancy, the skin stretches to accommodate the growing baby. Our skin is made of elastin and collagen which makes it flexible and elastic but sometimes when they are stretched for too long, it becomes difficult to go back to its normal state. It might lead to low-self esteem, low confidence among many.
Here are a few tips to get your firm skin back. But be patient through the process. Embrace your body and these tips make your journey back to your normal skin easier.
Start Preparing the Skin Before Delivery
You can reduce the chances of loose skin if you are careful from the very beginning . The care doesn't start after the delivery but from the start of the pregnancy. Weight gain and increase in the size of the belly promotes loose skin.
In order to prevent that from happening, make sure you do not gain extra weight during pregnancy. Avoid overeating, consult your doctor for healthy weight and start using massaging oils and creams before delivery to reduce the after-effects of delivery on the skin.
Eat Healthy
It is important to eat healthy because that is what keeps you beautiful from both inside and outside. Your skin is the last to get the nutrients from your foods. So, it is important that you eat a nutritious diet so that the skin is able to absorb them to maintain its elasticity and firmness.
Plenty of vegetables, fruits, lean proteins and fiber can help your skin get back its firmness slowly. According to the US NIH, vitamin C is important for collagen production that keeps the skin firm. Vitamin D in lean meat, fish and turkey keep the skin elastic while vitamin E helps maintain hydration on the surface.
10 Tips For Healthy Winter Skin
Try Skin Wraps
If you need a quick fix for your loose skin, you can try skin wraps. This procedure may involve the use of clay, algae, minerals, oils and help tighten the skin but remember that it might be a temporary fix.
Moreover, it will help you relax, rejuvenate and reduce stress due to the pregnancy, delivery and managing the baby.
Include Strength Training in Your Exercise
Weight training can be helpful in firming the loose skin after pregnancy. The reason being that it will lose the fat mass that you may have gained during pregnancy. Strength training will replace the fat mass with the muscle mass making the skin more elastic.
The skin might lose its ability to go back to its original form but exercise may help reduce the appearance. However, talk to your doctor before you start exercising since he may suggest a few restricted movements.
Try Collagen Supplements
Collagen is a form of protein found in the skin's connective tissue. According to PubMed Central, regular use of oral collagen and vitamin C can improve the skin's elasticity and firmness after 4 weeks. They may be absorbed in the gut and delivered to the skin to maintain elasticity.
While there is evidence on the beneficial effects of collagen drinks on the skin, more research is needed. Consult your doctor before using any oral pills or supplements during breastfeeding.
Try Skin-Firming Products
There are a lot of skin products that are available in the market and contain vitamin C and collagen that have proven to be effective in firming the skin and maintaining its elasticity.
These firming products promote body contouring, relaxing the muscles that hold the skin tight and they need to be massaged on the skin. The regular massage in itself is a great way to tighten the loose skin and help regain its elasticity.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.