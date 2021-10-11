K’taka Health Minister, There's No Shame In Women Staying Single Or In Surrogacy

If you're pretty sure you don't want to get married or have kids, you're definitely not alone. You've got more company than ever. Times are changing, priorities are changing. But despite the shift in trends, a lot of us still feel shame around acknowledging what we really want.

It's also more of a problem for women than men. As if all women are inherently born with the yearning to share a nest with someone or to procreate, and nothing else. As if it's the rightful duty of men to be independent or ambitious or do whatever they want to.

It's convenient to believe that the institution of marriage is for the social good – that our lives are better and meaningful when we have children. That not having either of these is basically a failure of one's existence.