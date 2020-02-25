Dating While Disabled: Don’t Call Me Inspiring When I’m Flirting!

I’ve experienced enough to write twenty-one poems, seventeen blogs, eleven songs, four books, three movies, and two stand-up specials.

I'm not going to get into the details of why this one boy that I was in love with wasn’t sure about me, because his reasons are not going to be any different than what you’ve heard before. And I might be slightly embarrassed about being a sympathy-seeker who thinks that the prime reason for the former is her disability. Although you and I know that it is the prime reason, or wait, maybe he really doesn’t want to be with anyone right now?!!

Uff, I’m done with analysing the same things over and over again.