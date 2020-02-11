A Postpartum Ad Showing a New Mom Got Too Real For the Oscars

As the euphoria around the big win for South Korean film Parasite dies down, moms are taking on the Oscars for being too queasy to show some reality. An ad for postpartum products depicts a new mom waking up in the night to go to the toilet. She is in pain and discomfort. Wearing a pad and a mesh underwear, she struggles to sit on the toilet seat, change her pad and get up, all the while the baby cries in the backdrop. It's raw, it is real and it is not pretty to look at - much like motherhood.

The Academy rejected the ad because it is "too graphic with partial nudity and product demonstration."

The company hit back by releasing it on Youtube with this messaging, "the ad is not violent, political, or sexual. It is not religious or lewd, does not portray guns or ammunition" Yet it was rejected.