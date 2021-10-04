Pregnancy Tips for Normal Delivery
Note down the tips for a healthy, easy and less painful normal delivery.
The 9 long months of pregnancy are difficult for a woman. From morning sickness, to nausea to aches and pain, mood swings, pregnancy can be draining both emotionally and mentally. There is so much more a pregnant women has to go through.
Almost every mother hopes for an easy pregnancy and easier normal delivery. A woman can only hope for a normal delivery but what happens during the delivery is under no one's control. Let's take a look at some tips to increase the chances of a normal delivery.
Exercise Regularly
Light and mild exercises are taught in the gyms or recommended by the doctors depending on each case. This not only helps to increase the stamina of the mother, but keeps her active during her pregnancy period.
Regular exercises can help to strengthen the muscles to be able to combat the pain during delivery, and pelvic muscle exercises also help during normal delivery and post delivery care.
Eat Healthy
A healthy diet not only helps in the development and growth of the baby but also keeps the mother heathy and nourishes her body to combat any complications during the pregnancy. If a mother is healthy and fit from within, she can pass through the pregnancy and have an easy and comfortable delivery.
Learn to Breathe the Right Way
Breathing exercises can go a long way to ease birth - doctors recommend women practice these breathing exercises preterm to prepare for birth.
A proper practice of right breathing techniques from an early month takes the mother one step closer to the normal delivery.
Drink Enough Water
Women often stop drinking enough water during the last months of pregnancy due to the pressure it puts on the bladder. It is important for the mother to have atleast 7-8 glasses of water everyday to prevent any urinary tract infections (UTIs) that pregnant women are generally prone to. Also, lack of hydration may lead to dehydration, fatigue, nausea and swelling in the body.
Avoid Stress
It is important that pregnant women stay stress-free during their pregnancy to avoid the overproduction of oxytocin, a hormone which is responsible for contractions during delivery. According to studies published in NCBI, mental health problems during pregnancy have an adverse effect on both baby and the mother.
There are several easy ways to divert your mind and keep yourself happy. You can spend time with your family, watch your favourite shows or movies, read happy and parental books or participate in group activities with other pregnant women.
Prenatal Classes
Prenatal classes can be a great way to learn train yourself for child birth, know the pros and cons of normal and C-section delivery and in short to prepare the mothers for their pregnancy and child birth process.
It's important to be well-informed about the complications and learn how to handle them well. Prenatal classes also teach them different exercises and techniques for an easier and comfortable pregnancy or child birth.
Get Enough Sleep
Proper and undisturbed sleep promotes faster growth and development of the baby and keeps the mother healthy and happy too. According to a study by the NCBI, mothers with poor sleep pattern have higher chances of preterm births.
Proper and enough sleep also improves the mental well being of the pregnant mother and relieves her of the fatigue caused during pregnancy.
