10 Pregnancy Tips to Reduce Your Risk of Miscarriage

Miscarriages are undoubtedly difficult. It is the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week. It typically occurs in about 11-16 percent of pregnancies, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number might be higher as many experience miscarriages without realising that they were pregnant.

But you can follow a few tips to have a healthy pregnancy and avoid miscarriage. Here are10 tips that can help you.