Just a Slap? Domestic Abuse, Violence & Living With Trauma

Actor Taapsee Pannu's powerful film poster for Thappad has evoked many reactions.

But what happens when you get slapped?

A series of events get triggered. The ringing sensation in your eardrum travels across the body to the other end. You try to regain the balance you lost when your firmly planted body is shaken with the force of a thunderbolt. Your face is red, perhaps bruised. As the ringing in your ear continues and all other sounds mute, you wonder what it will take for the throbbing pain to fade away and for each standing hair on your body to settle back down.

One slap. Just one slap?

Behind closed doors, the reality of many households is strikingly similar to what was just described. A slap, two slaps, or ten; rape, emotional manipulation, threat, or just silence — domestic abuse takes many forms.