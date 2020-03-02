Ladies, Get Heart Smart: Look Out for the Signs of Heart Disease

Part of the problem can be traced to a historical lack of attention to women's health issues. While much research has been done on heart disease in men, it's only in the last decade that researchers have focused studies on women. It’s now known, for instance, that women's hearts and capillaries are generally smaller than men's. Catheters and other devices used in angioplasty and other procedures were initially made with men in mind but have since been retooled to come in different sizes. Thankfully!

And what is worse is that now thanks to our lifestyles age have ceased to be a factor anymore, and today younger women are also at risk. In fact, rheumatic heart disease can strike young women in the age group of 15 - 35 years too. Accordingly, there is an urgent need to talk more about the preventive steps women can take to keep their hearts safe.

To keep heart disease away the greatest weapon is knowledge and a lifestyle check. It is imperative for women to know the risk factors and change things around. The more a woman knows about heart disease, the better chance she has of beating it