7 Tips to Care For a New Mother after Delivery
Here's what to know about essential post-partum care.
Motherhood is a special and exciting phase, especially for the women who become mothers for the first time.
At this time, the baby needs all the care and affection they can get from their mom, and no doubt, you're inclined to provide it, but in doing so, women should not neglect their own health.
You must bond with the baby and give them all the love and care, but also keep in touch with their doctors for their postpartum recovery.
Postpartum period typically lasts for up to 6 weeks after the baby is born and it is considered a time for adjustment and healing for the mothers.
The sleepless and continuous effort to adjust with the new normal takes time, so here is a handy list of things to keep in mind to ensure you are recovering well after the delivery.
Sleep as Much as You Can
It is important that a mother takes enough rest and gets proper sleep during the postpartum period.
It is not only a time to heal and recover but also a time of adjustment where the parents will have to mould their lives around their bundle of joy. This can also include changes to your sleeping schedule.
It takes time for both mother and the new born to adjust to the changes. And in doing so, you might end up losing out on precious sleep that your body desperately needs.
Try to squeeze in as much of your standard 7 to 8 hours by trying to synch your sleep schedule with your baby's
Eat Healthy
A new mother needs to eat well so that she gains her strength back, and also because she's nursing her baby at this time.
Breastfeeding, sleepless nights and constant care of the baby drains the body of energy, especially when it is so weak after giving birth.
Women face other issues like deficiencies, fatigue, gestational diabetes etc during postpartum recovery and that is why it is important that you have nutritious foods like wholegrains, vegetables, fruits, dairy, proteins and any prenatal vitamins or other supplements prescribed by the doctor.
Ask For Help
You might be tempted to spring back to your feet and get back to work. But this is the time you need support and help from the family.
Try not to take any other responsibilities and focus on building back your health, and tending to her baby's needs.
Don't hesitate to ask for help, both from your partner, family members, and othersaround you when you need it.
Staying Hydrated
Dara Godfrey, a registered dietician claims that keeping themselves hydrated is essential for a new mother since the water is utilised for the production of breastmilk.
She recommends a new mother should consume at least 3 litres of water everyday.
Don't Stress About Weightloss
According to research by the National Library of Medicine in U.S., the process of weight loss is slower during the first 3 months of the delivery because the mother has a high calorie intake for recovery and breastfeeding.
A lactating moms may experience increased fat stores in the areas of their hips, thighs and legs as the studies under the NCBI suggest that the milk is drawn from the lower body maternal fat stores for the development of the baby's brain.
This is completely normal.
So, focus your energy on gaining back your health and tending to your new baby rather than stressing over your weight.
Your body just created a human person, celebrate it!
Keep Your Mental Health in Check
According to studies, one in eight women suffer from postpartum depression and about 80 of the women suffer from baby blues.
Baby bues and postpartum depression are two different things. Depression may cause the mother to feel extremely tired, worried, anxious and experience physical discomfort due to change of hormones.
Baby blues, on the other hand, are the mild feelings of exhaustion and teary at times after constant care of the baby.
The symptoms last for a week or two and the mother gets well on her own.
It is important that the mothers take rest, eat healthy and do the little things that they enjoy to keep themselves happy and have sometime for themselves.
Exercise
A lot of mothers are scared of getting back to exercising after their delivery.
But if you had an uncomplicated pregnancy, you can exercise after a few days whenever you feel ready.
Try not to take on very strenuous exercises right away because your body is still recovering. A walk in the open air, or change of scenary can be a step to beginning your exercise routine.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.