Making Peace With Alopecia, Says US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

"I am making peace with having alopecia," that's what 45-year-old US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has revealed in a powerful video, as she unveiled a bold (read bald) new look on The Root, a black publication.

The Congresswoman from Massachusetts, who is also a member of "the Squad," a group of four women including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, opened up about losing all her hair to the auto-immune condition, which affects about 6.8 million people in the US.