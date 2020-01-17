Making Peace With Alopecia, Says US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley
"I am making peace with having alopecia," that's what 45-year-old US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has revealed in a powerful video, as she unveiled a bold (read bald) new look on The Root, a black publication.
The Congresswoman from Massachusetts, who is also a member of "the Squad," a group of four women including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, opened up about losing all her hair to the auto-immune condition, which affects about 6.8 million people in the US.
What is Alopecia?
Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder associated with an unpredictable hair loss. Hair starts falling out in small patches, ultimately leading to baldness.
There is currently no cure for alopecia.
A study reveals that African Americans have higher odds of alopecia areata than other races, especially traction alopecia – which is caused when hair is pulled for long durations of time.
Beginning her political journey with ironed hair, Ms. Pressley became a role model to millions when she sported Afro-centric braids as a Congresswoman.
Her hair - particularly the Senegalese twists - was part of her political brand, she said.
And so, she felt she owed an explanation to the little black girls who looked up to her, to openly talk about her alopecia and not have to be embarassed by the secret anymore.
She then revealed her brand new look, a bald head, towards the end of the video. Pressley's decision to go public with her alopecia diagnosis has already won her praise from fellow Squad members and other Twitter users.
