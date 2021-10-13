7 Ways to Manage Stretch Marks During Pregnancy
Know the 7 ways that can help you manage stretch marks during pregnancy.
Stretch marks are the streaks that might appear on various parts of the body like stomach, hips, thighs, legs or back of the legs. They may appear due to genetics or sudden loss or gain of weight.
They can appear at any phase of your life but pregnant women are at a greater risk of having stretch marks due to the sudden change in their weight and the increasing volume of the stomach.
According to the BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth study, 50-90% women suffer from the stubborn stretch marks and may be due to the hormonal changes in the body that makes the skin more prone to tear and damage.
But you can prevent or manage your stretch marks with a few tips given below:
Maintain a Healthy Weight
One of the main reasons for the stretch marks is the sudden weight or weight loss. The skin gets stretched due to the weight gain and the think skin can easily get torn. The weight of the baby is already a cause of the weight gain so it becomes important for you to eat healthy, exercise regularly to avoid additional weight gain. You can ask your doctor to make some changes in your diet and suggest a few exercises to prevent the weight gain during pregnancy.
Stay Hydrated
According to the NIH, hydration of the skin can keep it smooth and supple and prevent stretch marks. You should keep yourself hydrated from both inside and outside. You must drink plenty of water, herbal teas and juices to hydrate yourself naturally. For keeping the skin hydrated, you should use thick moisturisers, body butters and oil to keep the skin smoother and more flexible.
Treat the Stretch Marks at its Early Stage
The fresh stretch marks can be identified due to their pinkish red or purple colour. At this stage, the stretch marks can be treated easily since they are fresh and they might even disappear when handled carefully. When these stretch marks turn white, it means they have been there since long and they do not disappear completely but they become lighter in the long run.
Consume Nutritious Food
According to the NIH, lack of nutrition may also be a cause of stretch marks and nutritious food filled with vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E and zinc can help maintain an overall healthy skin.
You can replace your processed food with the single-ingredient whole foods and prepare heathy meals like eggs, sales and fresh fruits and vegetables to help you prevent stretch marks.
Increase the Zinc Intake
According to the reports of HealthLine, there is no direct connection between zinc and stretch marks but zinc does promote a healthy skin and prevents inflammation and has healing properties. The overall healthy skin can be less prone to stretch marks. The foods that are rich in zincs include nuts, legumes, milk, eggs, meat, etc
Retinoid Creams
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, retinoid creams can help lighten the appearance of stretch marks. They are derived from vitamin A and contain tretinoin that boosts the production of collagen in the skin which makes the stretch marks look like it is a part of the skin making it less noticeable. Though you must consult the doctor before using the retinoids during your pregnancy.
Increase Vitamin D Intake
According to a 2011 report of Institute of Medicine, vitamin D can be included in the diet or with the help of supplements. Sunlight is a great source of vitamin D but it increases the risk of skin cancer. According to the American Institute of National Health, vitamin D can help regulate skin health making it more flexible to prevent the stretch during the weight gain. Vitamin D ointements and creams should be used after consulting the doctor.
