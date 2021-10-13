7 Ways to Manage Stretch Marks During Pregnancy

Stretch marks are the streaks that might appear on various parts of the body like stomach, hips, thighs, legs or back of the legs. They may appear due to genetics or sudden loss or gain of weight.

They can appear at any phase of your life but pregnant women are at a greater risk of having stretch marks due to the sudden change in their weight and the increasing volume of the stomach.

According to the BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth study, 50-90% women suffer from the stubborn stretch marks and may be due to the hormonal changes in the body that makes the skin more prone to tear and damage.

But you can prevent or manage your stretch marks with a few tips given below: