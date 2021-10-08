First Trimester of Pregnancy: What to Expect

Pregnancy may leave you confused with a multitude of emotions. You might experience mood swings, anxiety, exhilaration, exhaustion or all at once.

You might be thrilled about having a baby, but the responsibilities may take a toll on your mental health. A lot of you may feel teary, stressed, helpless or confused all the time. Some may even have difficulty sleeping.

All these issues are quite normal during the first trimester and can be handled carefully. One must consult the doctor for any advice if these issues are prolonged and affect your daily life. You could also mediate, spend time with your family, practice your favourite hobby or watch your favorite shows and movies.