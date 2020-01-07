Why Do More Women Die of Heart Attack Than Men?

FIT also spoke to Dr Rashi Khare, Consultant Cardiologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, who said that cases of heart diseases among young people in their 20s, are usually all men. “The decline in estrogen is also why hormone-replacement therapy, which involves supplementing women with hormones that are lost during the menopausal transition, is often used for post-menopausal women with heart diseases.”

Another reason why women become more prone to heart diseases is weight gain, which in turn makes them more prone to high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes, among other issues. Professor Eva Gerdts who studied the incidence of heart failure in males and females, was quoted as saying, “If we see this from a life span perspective, we can see that obesity increases with age, and that this trend is greater for women than men. Obesity increases the risk of having high blood pressure by a factor of three. This, in turn, increases the risk of heart disease.”