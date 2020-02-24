The Sleep Disparity: Why Does Insomnia Hit More Women Than Men?

The menstrual cycle, she explains, is divided into two parts. In the first 14 days, the production of estrogen increases, and in the second, progesterone is produced in a higher amount. When the body is preparing to menstruate, both hormones drop, which causes restlessness, irritability, anxiety, natural discomfort, and other PMS-associated symptoms.

The next phase that follows for most women is pregnancy, where the lack of sleep is impacted not just by hormones, but also by reasons such as weight gain, physical discomfort, back pain, increased blood supply to the gastric region, leg cramps or anxiety related to the future. Add to this the frequent urination through the night, iron deficiency and a host of other factors that lead to sleeplessness.

Finally, comes the perimenopause and menopause, which is associated with hot flashes, anxiety, genito-urinary problems, and urinary tract infections.