FIT Quiz: Think You Know About Pads, Tampons and Period Sex?

Riding the crimson wave, getting down, chumming, whatever you call it, we can all agree that our period is not a fun time.

From the bloating to the (often excruciating) cramping, to the moods and acne (because just the inconvenience and pain was not enough) – navigating your period is something we’re all working through.

Whether you have ovaries or not, it’s important to not just know about the menstrual cycle but also know how to effectively manage them.

From the right foods to eat and what to avoid, to delaying your cycle, find out if you are well-equipped to handle your period (or help someone with theirs).