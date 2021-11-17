World Prematurity Day: History, Significance, and Theme for 2021

Wolrd prematurity day is recognised on 17 November and it highlights the challenges and burden of preterm birth globally. According to the reports of WHO, 15 million preterm births occur every year round the globe and the number is constantly rising.

Preterm birth is one of the main reasons for death of children under 5 years of age and there were around 1 million deaths in the year 2015. A preterm birth is the one when the bay is born before 37 weeks of gestation period.

This phenomenon poses to be a big challenge because such babies do not survive or do not get the feasible care, proper breastfeeding, warmth, suffer from infections, breathing problems which are life-threatening for the premature ones. They might survive but may have poor health or hearing or visual disabilties in future.