World Prematurity Day: History, Significance, and Theme for 2021
Wolrd prematurity day is recognised on 17 November and it highlights the challenges and burden of preterm birth globally. According to the reports of WHO, 15 million preterm births occur every year round the globe and the number is constantly rising.
Preterm birth is one of the main reasons for death of children under 5 years of age and there were around 1 million deaths in the year 2015. A preterm birth is the one when the bay is born before 37 weeks of gestation period.
This phenomenon poses to be a big challenge because such babies do not survive or do not get the feasible care, proper breastfeeding, warmth, suffer from infections, breathing problems which are life-threatening for the premature ones. They might survive but may have poor health or hearing or visual disabilties in future.
We can know more about the history, significance and theme for world prematurity day 2021.
World Prematurity Day: History
This day was initiated by the European parent organisation in partnership with EFCNI in the year 2008.
The founder organisations from the countries of Africa, USA and America came together to celebrate the day as an intercontinental movement. More than 100 countries come together to recognise the challenges, raise awareness and help the preterm babies and their families.
Though there are technological and medical advancement to some extent yest the preterm babies are at risk of several health issues like cerebral palsy, hearing, developmental and sight-related problems. If they are given the proper care and medical support these preterm babies will grow up as normal healthy individuals and some may even be noticed for their work like Albert Einstein and Winston Schurchill.
World Prematurity Day: Significance
It is important that people are well aware of the negative impact on the health of the preterm babies and the mother at times. The organs like brains and lungs do not develop until the last weeks of pregnancy so they are prone to suffer from mental or physical difficulties.
Moreover, people don't know the mothers of premature babies can be helpful in providing the nutrients needed since breast milk contains extra proteins, minerals and fats that are needed for the development of the baby.
It is important to take the awareness campaign seriously because the number of the preterm births are constantly rising, people are unaware of the different types of preterm babies depending on the gestational period and weight of the baby.
World Prematurity Day: Theme for 2021
The theme for the world prematurity day in the year 2021 is Zero Separation. Act now! Keep parents and babies born too soon together.
There are various ways the families and parents with preterm babies can raise awareness about this challenge and growing burden. It will encourage the other parents to be hopeful and take care of their preterm babies and it will make a difference by bringing the problem in the eyes of the normal people.
Organisations celebrate this day by distributing packages with tiny bottles, diapers, blankets, toys and clothes. The sign for the premature birth is the purple ribbon and you can pin it on your clothes, light a purple bulb or wear a purple cloth to show your support fot the campaign.
