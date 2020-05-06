Watch: What Can Parents & Schools Learn from #BoisLockerRoom

The way forward would be restorative justice, not tribal justice. “There needs to be an acknowledgement that a wrong has been done and some action taken. It could be in terms of community service or an apology letter. The school, child and parent can work that out.”

When a transgression occurs, it is important to focus on dealing with it collectively, without shame and with the purpose of learning.

Of course, the gender inequality in play must be spoken about. “We need to have more conversations. In my work with boys who have transgressed, I always bring in the girls perspective. Even if the girl is not present I need to talk to the boy, ‘Okay so there has been a transgression, what do you think she went through?’