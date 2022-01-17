Love, Sex, And UnCondom: Indians On Open Relationships And Polyamory

29-year-old Kavya* from Bangalore has been in an open relationship for 8 years now. In a committed relationship with her college boyfriend, Kavya and her partner figured that the best way to handle the demands of a long-distance relationship was by being with other people.

“Long-distance relationships are tough. I know many will say that if other people are walking in through that revolving door, then how do you trust each other? For most people, there will be jealousy. Some would even ask if we love each other. But we see it as a way to keep our relationship alive. For us, getting intimate with other people is just sex…a physical need.

“We value “emotional fidelity” and that is the benchmark of our relationship. We have been together for a decade and handled all our ups and downs. We would be in trouble only if either of us develops a bond with someone else outside of that physical intimacy. But every other person who enters our lives, know what they are signing up for. We are honest and transparent right from the get-go!”

Open relationships and polyamory have become the talk of college campuses, Reddit threads and therapy sessions too. Simply explained, if a committed couple is in an open relationship, then each is allowed to experiment with sexual experiences outside the relationship. Whereas, in polyamory partners can engage in multiple sexual relationships with the consent of all the people involved. It is ethical and responsible non-monogamy where no one is in a single committed relationship. But there is considerable stigma and taboo attached to these concepts. In a cultural setup any mention of multiple partners at a wedding function is a “cardinal sin”. Both Rahul and Tarunima from Mumbai feel that individuals should not get judged for their choices.

Tarunima says, “I feel that many people are trapped in this bubble that you can only ever love one person. Society has conditioned us to feel that it is bad and incorrect to be attracted to more than one person when it is only natural.”

Rahul agrees, “Love is love. Being with multiple partners is a personal choice. Why should it affect the love and feelings that we already have for the people we are with?”

{This article is part of a series of articles with Skore which looks at how India discusses changing sexual preferences, safe sex and relationships.}

This story was originally published on The Quint.