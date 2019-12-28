Man’s Penis Turned Black After Partner Bit It During Sex
A man’s penis started turning black after his partner accidentally bit it during sexual intercourse, and a black wound immediately began spreading across the head, a new case study has revealed.
According to the study, published in the Visual Journal of Emergency Medicine, the unidentified 43-year-old man from the US went to the hospital when he noticed the wound was getting darker and the pain was getting increasingly worse.
"Approximately five days prior, his significant other accidentally bit him on the tip of the penis during sexual intercourse," study lead author Marc Zosky from University of Arizona in the US, was quoted as saying by nypost.com.
"Since the initial trauma, the patient noted the wound to be worsening in pain and became darker," Zosky added.
Doctors admitted the man to the hospital, where the urology and infectious disease teams both took a look at his blackening tool and quickly treated him with intravenous antibiotics, the nypost.com reported.
There were no drainage issues associated with the wound and the man was later discharged with an oral antibiotic prescription, the study said.
In rare cases, bites can lead to life-threatening infectious such as ulcers - and potentially lethal gangrene, that requires emergent surgical treatment, they added.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT .)
