“Watching Porn From the Age of 11 Destroyed My Brain”: Billie Eilish

The singer revealed watching porn mader her feel "cool" and like "one of the guys" at that age, however it had a lasting impact on her growing years.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn," she said.

The popular singer who is going to turn 20 this Saturday, is famous for writing dark lyrics and has also captured her struggle with pornography in song.

Her track 'Happier Than Ever' speaks about the times she was alone at home and how she distracted herself by watching pornography. In the song, she also talks about being in a broken relationship.