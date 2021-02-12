The Many Gaps in Menstrual Hygiene Awareness in Rural India

First and foremost is working with adolescent girls by taking the most suitable approach. From our experiences, we have seen that educating the peers is a good strategy of making the right knowledge reach the girls. They tend to be more comfortable with their peers, so involving both girls and boys would be of help.

It is also as important to teach families what menstruation is and that there is nothing to hide or stigmatize about it. Interacting with mothers and fathers helps address the intergenerational gap - because many of the myths and much of the wrong information is passed down from the previous generations. These taboos, in some cases, lead to isolating menstruating girls, making them live in separate headquarters and treating them as ‘impure’.

The lack of knowledge also leads to the dismissal of abnormal pain or menstrual disorders, or misdiagnosis of such disorders. For instance, the community members are often unaware of the fact that a period cycle can range from anywhere between 24 to 35 days, and would instantly jump to the conclusion that something is wrong if a girl doesn’t bleed every 28 days.

Plus, of course, access to hygienic materials during menstruation has to be a major part of these initiatives.