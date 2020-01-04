Decoded: How Personal Care Products Trigger Skin Allergy

Researchers have uncovered the mechanism by which chemicals present in consumer products like lotions and perfumes trigger skin allergy, an advance that may lead to new ways to treat the condition.

According to the study, published in the journal Science Immunology, skin allergy may be triggered by chemicals in consumer products due to the way they displace natural fat-like molecules -- called lipids -- in skin cells.

The researchers, including those from Columbia University in the US, said an allergic reaction begins when the immune system's T cells recognise a chemical as foreign.