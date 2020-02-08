  • hamburger-icon
FITQuiz: What’s the Secret to Glowing & Healthy Skin?
Wondering how to get that radiant natural glow that looks good and feels even better? Take our quiz to find out.
Wondering how to get that radiant natural glow that looks good and feels even better? Take our quiz to find out.

We all know fairness creams promote unrealistic, harmful beauty standards and actively harm our skin - but did you know the government is proposing stricter action against advertisers and actors that promote such products?

In light of this news, let’s switch to natural, healthy alternatives to get a truly radiant glow. But where to even begins?

What should you eat and how bad are fairness creams really? For this and more like night-time skincare routines or tips on how to rejuvenate your skin after a night out, take our FITQuiz and unlock all-organic skincare beauty secrets!

