Want Silky Long Locks? Try These 10 Keratin Boosting Foods
Know the 10 foods that can help boost your keratin levels for healthy, happy hair!
According to US NIH, keratin is a type of protein that is less prone to scratching and tearing than other cells. It is important for the formation and development of healthy hair, skin and nails. It is also found in other parts of the organs or glands.
According to PubMed, keratin is the the building blocks of the body as they are tough proteins responsible for the structuring of the epithelial cells. Keratin protein is also responsible for the growth and repair of certain tissues, ligaments, bones, skin, muscles, etc.
That is why it is important that we include foods that can help increase keratin levels, along with other vitamins and minerals.
Eggs
According to the FoodData Central, one large egg contains 6.24 grams of protein on top of other nutrients including calcium, vitamin A, riboflavin, selenium and vitamin B12.
Moreover, one cooked egg contains 10 mcg of biotin, an essential nutrient involved in keratin synthesis which is 33 percent of the Required Daily Intake (RDI).
Onions
Onions are used widely in the Indian kitchens, but are you aware that they are also responsible for boosting your keratin levels?
According to PubMed Central, onion is rich in N-acetylcysteine which is a plant based antioxidant that is converted into a component of keratin called L-cysteine made up of amino acids. Onions are also rich in folates which play an important role in maintaining healthy hair.
Salmon
According to the FoodData Central, salmon is rich in proteins, with 17 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. It is an excellent source of biotin as well. 3 ounces of salmon contain 5 mcg of biotin which makes up 17 percent of your RDI.
Moreover, salmon also contains omega-3 fatty acids that prevent hair loss, promotes hair growth and hair density.
Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes is tasty, healthy and nutritious source of provitamin A Carotenoids- betacarotene which get converted into vitamin A inside the body. They are essential for the keratin production.
According to PubMed Central, a medium sweet potato has 1,150 mcg of provitamin This accounts for 100 percent of its RDI. Provitamin is essential for keratin synthesis, healthy hair and skin.
Sunflower Seeds
According to the US NIH, the savory, tasty and healthy sunflower seeds are brimming with protein and biotin which are essential for keratin production.
One-fourth cup of sunflower seeds contains 7 grams of protein and 2.6 mcg of biotin which is 9 percent of the RDI.
Other nutrients in sunflower seeds are vitamin E, copper, selenium, and pantothenic acid.
Garlic
Garlic contains the plant based antioxidants- N-acetylcysteine which is converted into an amino acid called L-cysteine majorly found in keratin.
According to PubMed Central, garlic protects the hair cells from sun damage, and also promotes healthy skin.
Garlic can also help prevent aging, fight microbial infections and heal wounds at a faster rate. Other essential nutrients found in garlic are vitamin C, manganese, and vitamin B6.
Kale
According to FoodData Central, kale is a highly nutritious green vegetable and it contains provitamin A, that get converted into vitamin A and are essential for keratin synthesis.
One cup of raw kale contains 50 mcg of provitamin A which is 6 percent of the standard recommended daily intake.
It is also a rich source of vitamin C which promotes collagen production which helps keep the skin healthy and elastic.
Beef Liver
Beef liver is concentrated with bitoin which boosts keratin levels naturally. 3-ounces of beef liver contains 31 mcg of biotin which is 103 percent of RDI, it also contains 24.5 grams of protein, 7,650 mcg of vitamin A, folates, riboflavin, iron, vitamin B12.
Carrots
One cup of chopped carrots contain 1,070 mcg of provotamin A which is 100 percentof the RDI.
They also contain vitamin C which is responsible for collagen synthesis and promotes healthy skin, hair and nails.
According to PubMed, vitamin C prevents skin allergies, inflammation and aids wound healing.
Mangoes
You can enjoy the nutritious benefits of mangoes by squeezing it to smoothies, ice creams or have them whole. Mango contains vitamin A and C which is essential for keratin production.
One medium-sized or 207 grams of mango contains 112 mcg of vitamin A and 75 mcg of vitamin C.
