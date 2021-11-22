Want Silky Long Locks? Try These 10 Keratin Boosting Foods

According to US NIH, keratin is a type of protein that is less prone to scratching and tearing than other cells. It is important for the formation and development of healthy hair, skin and nails. It is also found in other parts of the organs or glands.

According to PubMed, keratin is the the building blocks of the body as they are tough proteins responsible for the structuring of the epithelial cells. Keratin protein is also responsible for the growth and repair of certain tissues, ligaments, bones, skin, muscles, etc.

That is why it is important that we include foods that can help increase keratin levels, along with other vitamins and minerals.