Beat Skin Dryness This Winter With These Easy to Make DIY Lotion Bars

This lotion bar is for all skin types and can be used all year round. Coconut oil is used in this variant as it highly moisturising and will seal in the moisture on the skin.

The calming essential oils in this lotion have soothing and calming properties that can help you unwind at the end of an exhausting day.

Ingredients

- 2 tsp of beeswax pellets – These are easier to melt in comparison to chunks of beeswax. This is optional if you want a vegan version.

- 1.5 tsp each of shea butter and cocoa butter.

- 1 tbsp of coconut oil

- 5-6 drops of lavender /geranium/ylang ylang/rose/ jasmine essential oil (choose one or maximum two)

- One capsule of Vit E oil