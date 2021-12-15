Beat Skin Dryness This Winter With These Easy to Make DIY Lotion Bars
This winter, take your skincare down the natural route with these DIY lotion bars.
Lotion bars, as the name suggests are actually lotions in solidified moisturising bars.
I discovered lotion bars years ago during my travel, but when I couldn’t find a replacement back home is when I started experimenting and making a couple of lotion bars at home.
Skin experts suggest using a moisturising lotion in the AM and PM routine, especially after a shower to lock in the moisture and before you sleep to keep your skin hydrated as you rest.
Most moisturising lotions available in the market are water-based that are quick to get absorbed into the skin, but are less on long-lasting moisturising.
Lotion bars contain a generous quantity of pure oils and butters that make it a highly moisturising skin care product.
While it can be used all year round, it is best to also include it in your winter skin care regime because you skin needs that extra boost of hydration.
Benefits of Lotion Bars
Lotion bars are highly moisturising and quick-absorbing because of the oils and butters in it. It leaves your skin feeling nourished and hydrated for hours together.
Lotion bars are considered to be a clean beauty product because no preservatives are used in it.
Lotion bars are long lasting and just a little bit goes a long way when it comes to usage if it is stored correctly.
They are eco-friendly and do not contribute to a landfill because you can use it to the last bit.
The best time to soak in the goodness of lotion bars is in the shower when the pores are open so that oils and butters penetrate deep into your skin to seal in the moisture and keep your skin hydrated all through the day.
To use a lotion bar, take it in your hands and warm it by placing it between your palms to melt it.
Apply this all over the body. Dab some more on areas that need more hydration like your elbows and knees. Note that lotion bars should not be used on the face.
Now that we know about the benefits of the lotion bars, let’s look at a few DIY recipes that can help you make your own lotion bars at home.
The main ingredients that are used in the making of lotion bars are beeswax pellets (you can omit this if you want a vegan option), pure butters of mango, cocoa or shea, Vitamin E oil, organic oils of almond or coconut and your favourite essential oils.
You will also need a glass bowl or a jug to make the lotion bars and molds to shape the lotion bars.
Soothing and Relaxing Lotion Bar
This lotion bar is for all skin types and can be used all year round. Coconut oil is used in this variant as it highly moisturising and will seal in the moisture on the skin.
The calming essential oils in this lotion have soothing and calming properties that can help you unwind at the end of an exhausting day.
Ingredients
- 2 tsp of beeswax pellets – These are easier to melt in comparison to chunks of beeswax. This is optional if you want a vegan version.
- 1.5 tsp each of shea butter and cocoa butter.
- 1 tbsp of coconut oil
- 5-6 drops of lavender /geranium/ylang ylang/rose/ jasmine essential oil (choose one or maximum two)
- One capsule of Vit E oil
To make the lotion bar, add all these ingredients, except the essential oils in a glass bowl or a glass jar and place in a pan of boiling water to melt the ingredients.
Take out from the boiling water once they have melted. Add the essential oils and pour into molds to set them. Keep them in a cool place or the refrigerator. Once set, transfer them into tins or a glass jar and store in a dry place.
Exfoliating and Hydrating Lotion Bar
This hydrating and exfoliating lotion bar is perfect to slough the dead skin and reveal new skin.
While the coffee beans exfoliate the dead skin, the butters also heal the new skin. You can use this as a pre-shower treatment and wash off excess oil in the shower.
Ingredients
- 2 tsp each of shea butter and cocoa butter.
- 1 tbsp of almond oil or jojoba oil
- 1 tsp of finely ground coffee beans
- 1 tsp of rose petal powder
- 5-6 drops of chamomile or geranium essential oil
- One capsule of Vit E oil
This is a vegan version of the recipe. To make the lotion bar, add all these ingredients, except the essential oils, ground coffee beans and rose petals powder in a glass bowl or a glass jar and place in a pan of boiling water to melt the ingredients.
Take out from the boiling water and add the rest of the ingredients. Give it a quick stir and pour into molds to set them. Keep them in a cool place or the refrigerator. Once set, transfer them into tins or a glass jar and store in a dry place.
Calming and Healing Lotion Bar
This lotion bar is what skin needs to heal. If you are prone to sensitive skin, this may just be an answer to soothe your skin while healing it gently.
Ideally use this as a pre-shower treatment so that the oils are on the skin for just enough time to calm it and follow up with a dab of the first lotion bar.
Ingredients
- 2 tsp of mango or cocoa butter
- 1 tbsp of jojoba or marula oil
- Washed, cleaned and dried mint leaves
- 3-4 drops of tea tree and peppermint oil. (If you want a soothing variant for this lotion bar, use sandalwood essential oil only)
- Half a capsule of Vitamin E oil
To make the lotion bar, add all these ingredients, except the essential oils and mint leaves in a glass bowl or a glass jar and place in a pan of boiling water to melt the ingredients.
Tear the mint leaves and keep aside. Ensure that the mint leaves are clean and dry. Take out the bowl when the ingredients have melted and add the essential oils and mint leaves.
Stir and pour into molds to set them. Keep them in a cool place or the refrigerator. Once set, transfer them into tins or a glass jar and store in a dry place.
While these lotion bars are the perfect accessory to moisturising your skin, it is always recommended that you carry out a patch test to eliminate any allergies before including it in your skin care regime.
