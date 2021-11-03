10 Tips for Pregnant Women to Have a Safe Diwali
Here are some handy tips for pregnant women to ensure safety during Diwali.
Diwali is a festival the preparations for which start weeks ago.
The cleaning, decoration, preparations for puja and cooking for the festive parties comes with a lot of challenges and temporary dietary and lifestyle changes as well.
Pregnant women need to be careful during this time of the year to avoid any allergies, illness or food poisoning.
Here are a few tips that can help you protect yourself and your baby from air pollution and other hazards that can cause you harm at this time of the year.
Avoid Smoke
Diwali time is also unfortunately peak pollution season in many parts of the country, due to the cleaning and bursting of crackers.
Pollutants from fireworks have proven to be harmful for pregnant mothers, as well as their babies. Pregnant women are at a higher risk of smoke related issues as compared to others.
If pregnant women suffer from any respiratory issues, it can have a negative impact on the development of the unborn child. So, make sure to wear a mask if you have to step out, You can also use an air purifier inside your home for added protection.
Eat at Regular Intervals
Festivals are all about feasting which includes sweets, desserts, snacks, and new recipes for the diwali parties. But if you are pregnant, you need to take care of your diet and the timings of your meal.
Try making a diet chart for the festive week or for the 10 days in advance. Make sure you don't skip meals even if you are busy with the festivities. It might lead to fainting, nausea, dizziness and fatigue.
Avoid Junk Food
Diwali is also about all the food– the kachoris, sweets, laddoos and new recipes. But you do not have to go over board with the food and sweets. Avoid any type of taste testing because that leads to over eating without curbing ther appetite.
Make sure to use healthy cooking styles like baking, grilling instead of deep frying.
Replace sweeteners and sugar with natural sweeteners like raw honey and jaggery.
Avoid Loud Noises
When you're pregnant, your senses become more sensitive to environmental factors.
Therefore, loud noises disturb you more during your pregnancy. Make sure to stay in and avoid bursting loud crackers.
The feotus might also get affected by the sudden loud noises, so it is better to stay away from loud music and crackers this Diwali to ensure both your safety.
BeMindful of Fire Hazards
Diwali is all about lights and diyas. People light candles and diyas, burn crackers and decorate their houses with electrical lights. These preparations have a great potential to be a cause of fire or burns.
It becomes difficult to treat any kind of injuries during pregnancy especially burns. So, avoid too many diyas or crackers around you and go minimalistic with the decor.
Avoid Paint Jobs
Diwali is known as the season for cleaning and renovations. People get their house repainted and renovated before they welcome Godess Laxmi in their house.
But if you are pregnant or anyone in your family is, make sure you skip the whitewash this Diwali and replace it with safer paint. It is because the paint fumes and the dust from the cleaning can cause allergies, irritation to the pregnant women and have a negative impact on the child as well.
Choose Cotton Clothes
You might be someone who doesn't really like bursting crackers but enjoys other do it and enjoy the lights and sparks in the sky. But if you are pregnant, try to avoid the noise and air pollution taking a toll on you. Even if you do want to watch it, make sure to maintain safe distance.
You can go for the cotton clothes since they can protect you if your clothes catch fire, are light in weight and prevents any skin irritation caused due to the pollutants in the fire crackers.
Avoid Heavy Dresses
Everyone wants to get dressed up and enjoy the festival with their friends and families.
Heavy dresses can put pressure on your bones which are already carrying the added weight of your baby bump. So, be wise and choose some light clothing over heavy ornate dresses.
Take Care of Your Skin
Pregnancy can also make your skin more sensitive. Pregnancy cause various skin problems already and Diwali time just worsens the situation with the pollutants in the air. Make sure to take care of your skin.
Washing hands regularly and bathing after cleaning can prevent skin rashes and infections due to the pollutants.
Keep a First Aid Kit Handy
First Aid kits should be a part of your home no matter what. Diwali can lead to emergencies and accidents and it becomes more worrisome if you are pregnant. Make sure to prepare a medical kit with all the important numbers of the ambulance and hospitals. Make sure that your family members are well informed of the kit and where it can be found.
(This article is for your general information only. Before trying out any remedy, and treatments, FIT advises you to consult a qualified medical professional.)
