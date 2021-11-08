Need a Post Diwali Detox? Do It Naturally With These 5 Tips

In simple terms it is a systematic approach to assisting your body to remove toxins stored in its tissues.

The body has its own natural healing system set up to deal with the chemicals it doesn't want, and to excrete them.

Sometimes though, toxins don't leave our body - they hang around in the lymph and digestive systems.

Detoxification enhances this system by providing the body with a nutritional break, so that it can become a better waste dumper and nutrient absorber.

Environmental factors and the wrong kind of diet that we eat often cause oxidative stress, leading to formation of free radicals in the body.

We then need to step up the intake of antioxidants (like vitamins E and C, beta carotene and some trace minerals like selenium etc. ) to help detoxify the body. And although these can be had as supplements, the best way is to get them naturally, through the right kind of foods.