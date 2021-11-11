Not Getting Enough Sleep? 7 Ways to Combat Insomnia

We all know that a good night's sleep is necessary for a person's health and mental well being.

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, insomnia is a condition in which it might be difficult for you to fall asleep, sleep for longer, you may wake up too soon, or may not be able to get back to sleep once you wake up.

Insomnia can be acute, wherein a person may not be able to sleep for a few days to weeks because of stress or a traumatic event.

The required number of hours of sleep for a person may differ from one individual to other. Lack of sleep may hinder your quality of life.

Try these tips to combat insomnia and its inconvenient symptoms.