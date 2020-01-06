Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar On Getting Healthy in 12 Simple Steps

For the first three weeks, she says, “Start your day with banana or soaked raisins. For all of you who have PMS, you start your day with soaked raisins and kesar at least 10 days before your period so that all the bloating, irritability and all of those things are sorted.”

Guideline for Week Two is to include ghee in your diet, because she says it is a superfood that will help you digest food better, get rid of bloating, and improve your skin and hair.

Week Three is to reform, rethink and regulate the use of your gadgets, Diwekar says. While using your gadgets, she emphasises the importance of making sure you're in the right posture, or you could end up getting this ‘tech-neck’ kind of issue, which can cause lower-back problems.

For the next few weeks, she says, “Eat a wholesome meal between 4-6 PM every evening. This is when your diet crashes, this is when you make all your mistakes and reach out for the samosas and sev puris of the world. So eat something wholesome. It could be peanuts and jaggery, or roti, jaggery and ghee. Or just a banana. What this will do is that it will ensure that your cortisol levels dip like they are meant to, and that you will actually have a good night's sleep. Also, move more and sit less. Sitting is the new smoking, I'm sure you already know that. Then, start with at least one session of strength training every week.”