Honest Health Goals for 2020
2020 is here! It's the start of a new decade, but a new decade of what? Late mornings, more ordered in food, more inches on the waist?
Or a new decade of health goals so elaborate that they dissolve with the new year party hangover?
How about neither? Presenting honest health goals that only speak the language you understand.
Only Bear Grylls gets to sit on his office chair and not do anything. Well, that is, if he has ever sat on an office chair! But according to Dr. Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, the rest of us do need to indulge in physical activity for at least 2 and a half hours per week.
You may have lots of contracts as obligations, but playing Devdas isn't one of them. Considering you aren't SRK reading this, in which case, this article will be a whole other thing!
But hey, listen to doctors and they will tell you that to prevent Type 2 diabetes, you still need to limit alcohol to just four 30 ml pegs per week.
Because this new year, you don't want to gift yourself a brand new lifestyle disease.
56 inches (of waist) is nothing to brag about! So let 2020 be the year when you seriously maintain your BMI.
Don't know about gut feelings, but the feelings of the gut are something we definitely need to be careful about in 2020. A good gut is really important to our overall well being. So let's take the bad gut feeling a little more seriously, and as nutritionist Kavita Devgan recommends, eat curd and other probiotics to get over it.
Health goals for 2020 don't just need to be about the body, they also need to be about the mind. One of the mental health goals Dr.Kamna, psychologist at Fortis Hospitals recommends is to acknowledge your feelings (yes, even the ugly ones) and not be in a rush to get rid of them.
Trust us, that one hour of crying because you are upset is better than letting the hurt lie dormant in the corners of your heart.
*Picks a tissue paper and starts crying*
Nuff said. By acknowledging and speaking our truth, we allow others to help us. But while it's definitely true for mental health issues, it might not be when you are underage and asking the bouncer to give you a club entry.
Mental health goal for 2020: Speak up when you aren't feeling okay. Because Dr. Kamna will tell you that happens to the patients who come after long. Just kidding... It is not that bad.
However, the sooner you acknowledge something's wrong, that you are struggling, the sooner you get help and the easier it is to fix the issue. So, speak up when things get tough in 2020.
Did you know cervical cancer, which mostly affects women, is the only cancer for which we have a vaccine?
So ladies and girls, this in 2020, besides gifting yourself glam dresses, also gift yourself this life-saving vaccine!
And lastly, this one's for all the young, sexually active girls. If by mistake, pregnancy hits, please don't self medicate an abortion. Gynae Nupur tells us that girls come with severe injuries to her, after self medicating an abortion goes wrong.
So, no matter how terrifying going to a gynae seems, trust us, it's 100% better than depending on Google gynae.
