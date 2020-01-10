It May Have Been Behind Adele’s Weight Loss: What’s Sirtfood Diet?

UK based nutritionists Adian Goggins and Glen Matten came up with the diet in a recipe book and guide in 2016.

According to Healthline, the sirtfood diet is based on increasing the level of sirtuins (SIRTS) — a group of seven proteins found in the body which could help regulate a variety of functions such as metabolism, inflammation, and ageing.

Foods that could boost sirtuins are called ‘sirtfoods’. Some top sirtfoods include:

Kale

Red wine

Strawberries

Onions

Soy

Parsley

Extra virgin olive oil

Dark chocolate (85% cocoa)

Matcha green tea

Buckwheat

Turmeric

Walnuts

Arugula (rocket)

Bird’s eye chili

Lovage

Medjool dates

Red chicory

Blueberries

Capers

Coffee

By claiming to turn on the ‘skinny gene’ (mimicking the effect of diet and exercise), along with calorie restriction, can help people lose over 3 kgs in one week.

For the first three days, dieters restrict their intake to only 1,000 calories a day — one sirtuin-packed meal and two green juices. This limit is extended up to 1,500 calories for the next four days with another meal being allowed. After that week, they are allowed to eat as many sirtfood meals as they wish. Daily exercise is also recommended along with the diet.