Sophie Choudry: Don’t Believe in Extreme Dieting, Extreme Workouts

"I don't believe in extreme dieting or extreme workouts. My motto has always been consistency. I feel fitness has to be a part of your lifestyle and it should come naturally to yourself. Then, you will not find it difficult and you will not treat it as a chore. I feel one should work out every day -- whether it is dance, yoga, swimming or anything else, make it a part of your life," Sophie said, at the 3rd edition of Pilates Festival of India hosted by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai.