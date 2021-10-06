Trying to Lose Weight? 10 Morning Habits That Can Help

Do you start a new diet or exercise regime, follow it for a few days, or weeks, and lose steam? The problem could be that you're doing too much too fast.

It is difficult for the body and mind to cope up with sudden changes in your lifestyle, and although you may be fuelled with determination, for effective results, you're better off not going in all guns blazing.

It helps immensely more when the changes are gradual and in such a way that they are able to follow the routine in the longer run.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine in 2019, a long term healthy routine can help a person maintain his weight loss and keep the problems of obesity at bay.

Here are 10 habits that can be a part of your morning and help you lose weight in the longer run.