  • hamburger-icon
Guided Meditation to Build Your Self-Confidence and Feel Positive
Our confidence has been shaken by the uncertainty in the air, and it’s difficult to find our way out alone.
Our confidence has been shaken by the uncertainty in the air, and it’s difficult to find our way out alone.(Photo: Zubin Atre/Altered by FIT)

Guided Meditation to Build Your Self-Confidence and Feel Positive

Zubin Atre
Mind It

With the lockdown being extended for the third time, anxiety and fears have only grown. It’s normal to feel down in the dumps and often, depressed, as well. Our confidence has been shaken by the uncertainty in the air, and it’s difficult to find our way out alone.

To help you cope, FIT returns with the second season of the guided meditation podcast with yogi Zubin Atré. He is the founder of AtréYoga, a precise science aligning body, mind, and breath.

In this episode, Zubin helps you gain your self-confidence and raise your self-worth again as we adjust to this new normal.

So take a deep breath, and tune in to FIT’s yoga guru as he helps you ease your worries and find strength in the darkness.

You can listen to all the episodes of the first season ‘Escape With Zubin’ here.

Also Read : Meditation to Help You Sleep Better & Feel Relaxed Through the Day

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Mind It section for more stories.

    Loading...