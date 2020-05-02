Guided Meditation to Build Your Self-Confidence and Feel Positive

With the lockdown being extended for the third time, anxiety and fears have only grown. It’s normal to feel down in the dumps and often, depressed, as well. Our confidence has been shaken by the uncertainty in the air, and it’s difficult to find our way out alone.

To help you cope, FIT returns with the second season of the guided meditation podcast with yogi Zubin Atré. He is the founder of AtréYoga, a precise science aligning body, mind, and breath.