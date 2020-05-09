  • hamburger-icon
A Guided Meditation to Increase Your Productivity Through the Day
This meditation will help you focus and increase your productivity without feeling mentally and physically drained.
Zubin Atre
Mind It

The lockdown seems to have disrupted our routines. With the household chores waiting to be done and a load of office work staring at us from the laptop screens, days feel shorter and tasks seem endless.

Productivity and efficiency is expected from us on all fronts. There is anxiety, restlessness, burnout and work stress that needs to be dealt with, while we struggle to tick off all the boxes on that long to-do list.

To help you cope, FIT returns with the second season of the guided meditation podcast with yogi Zubin Atré. He is the founder of AtréYoga, a precise science aligning body, mind, and breath.

In this episode, he helps you focus, increase your productivity and accomplish all your tasks without feeling mentally and physically drained.

So take a deep breath, and tune in to FIT’s yoga guru as he helps you ease your worries and find strength in the darkness.

