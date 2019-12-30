Stress, Self-Care & Suicide: Our Top Mental Health Stories of 2019

Over the years, hearteningly, mental health awareness has made waves. There’s more openness, discussions and less shame. Still, the WHO has called India the most depressed country in the world.

In 2019, FIT has tried to shed the stigma and report on India’s mental health - from the growing number of youth suicides to mental abuse within relationships.

We’ve also looked at mental healthcare in general, self-care and burnouts in our politically active community.

Here are some of 2019’s top mental health stories.