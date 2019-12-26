Bhoot Vidya: Can Understanding ‘Ghosts’ Improve Our Mental Health?

We’re a strange and wonderful country where tradition and science often co-exist. But how far can this go?

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has taken this a step further with the introduction of their new course: Bhoot Vidya or the science of paranormal.

For now it is a six-month certificate course, taught under the purview of the faculty of Ayurveda.

The remedies to psychosomatic disorders and ailments that are caused by unknown reasons that some may consider 'ghosts' will be taught to doctors holding Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree holders.