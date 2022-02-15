Gehraiyaan: When Childhood Trauma Haunts Your Adult Relationships

(Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide, and trauma. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

(This piece contains spoilers for the film, Gehraiyaan.)

"I feel so stuck," says Deepika Padukone's character, Alisha, several times in the movie Gehraiyaan, while describing her relationship with her long time partner.

She often superimposes this feeling with memories of her mother who died by suicide when she was a young child, perpetuating a downward spiral of anxiety and insecurity in her own relationships.

The film, since its release has garnered a barrage of mixed reactions, but, rest assured, this is not a movie review.