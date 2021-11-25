How The Pandemic Has Helped Us Look At Body Ideals Differently

As a psychologist, I am aware that we are an appearance-oriented culture. I’m not suggesting that people disregard aesthetic goals.

Rather, I’m suggesting that looking to other people to define one’s own body image ideals can be maladaptive. This is especially true when people choose celebrity icons and social media influencers as their ideals.

For instance, there’s evidence that comparing one’s own appearance to images of celebrities is associated with both body image dissatisfaction and disordered eating .

Research suggests that the most effective role models are people with whom one identifies or shares some similarities.

This makes it easier to set goals that are attainable, rather than focusing on the public images of celebrity icons.