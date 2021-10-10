Equality in Mental Health: A Call for Human Rights and Justice

Unmet health needs lead to absenteeism from school/work, increased suffering, shorter life expectancy, increased stigma, and poorer investments in mental health delivery services. Beyond the individual and family, the unmet health needs act as a roadblock for economic and overall development of the nation, thus perpetuating the vicious cycle. Access to mental health is a right, and should not be a luxury.

Mental health does not exist in vacuum. It is a product of the interaction between the individual and the system – government, law enforcing agencies, educational institutions and the economy. When we look at mental health through an individualised lens, we put the burden of getting better/ maintaining optimal health on the said individual. Organizations, society and government are equal shareholders and should carry this responsibility. Of course, it is easier said than done since a collective responsibility would require the persisting, albeit ignored, inequalities to be acknowledged and to let go of denial.

The WHO definition of mental health that we referred to at the beginning, implies that to be mentally healthy, an individual needs to be able to cope with the normal stressors of everyday living. However, unless the basic requirements of nutrition, education, housing and employment are met, the playing field will not be level.

The theme for the 2021 World Mental Health Day has been very aptly chosen as ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’. With the job losses/job insecurity, loss of lives, physical distancing and social isolation, the COVID 19 pandemic has made our world a little more unequal. The already prevailing treatment gap for mental illnesses, which was around eighty percent as per the National Mental Health Survey, has also widened further.